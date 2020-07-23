Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.22 Million

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $28.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $28.34 million. American Software reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $117.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $119.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.00 million, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $130.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $505.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.56. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 374,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.