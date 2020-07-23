Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $415.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $737.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $902.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.40 million to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 22,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,055. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.87. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

