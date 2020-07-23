Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,166. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

