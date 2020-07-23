Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.50. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Science Applications International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 12,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

