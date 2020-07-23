Analyzing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Zillow Group (OTCMKTS:Z)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 5.07 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -11.75% -9.76% -5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

