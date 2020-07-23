Aperimus Capital LLC Has $38.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aperimus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 18.3% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $38,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 1,741,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,375,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.