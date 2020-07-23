Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Receives $14.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,148. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 86.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 125,626 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

