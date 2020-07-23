Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,514 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,736,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

KRG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 13,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,858. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.69 million, a PE ratio of -123.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

