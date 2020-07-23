Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,698 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,517. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $125.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

