Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,902 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,736. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

