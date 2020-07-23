Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after buying an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 544,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,437,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

