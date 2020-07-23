Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,624 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59,888 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

