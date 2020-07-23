Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 720,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,477,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 357,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

