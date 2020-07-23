Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.31. 44,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,510. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

