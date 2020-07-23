Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 84.40% of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWCR remained flat at $$26.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

