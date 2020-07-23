Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 186,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

