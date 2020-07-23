Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,028,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,398,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,270,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,110. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

