Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,850 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

