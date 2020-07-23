Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of DKL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,120. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.90. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

