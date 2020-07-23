Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,958 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 532,021 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,099,000 after purchasing an additional 383,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. 12,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.04.

