Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO accounts for about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 67,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,656. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

