Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.92. 114,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

