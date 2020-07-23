Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF accounts for about 31.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

