Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Trading Down 24%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) fell 24% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.60, 116,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 833,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 415.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 215,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

