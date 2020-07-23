Atonomi Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $142,891.91 and approximately $300.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.18 or 0.05681547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031337 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.