Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 5.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 1,145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

EARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

