Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 5.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 1,145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
EARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.
Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
