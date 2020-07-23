Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lowered its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $29,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,832 shares of company stock valued at $18,064,270 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 3,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,296. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,014.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.