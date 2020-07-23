Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 271 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,142. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1,579.43. The stock had a trading volume of 243,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,775.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.73. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.09.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

