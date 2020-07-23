Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,497 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 120,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

