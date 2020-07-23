Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

