Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $409.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $409.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.