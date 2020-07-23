Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. 176,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

