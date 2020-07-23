Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,212,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after buying an additional 162,698 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 586,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

