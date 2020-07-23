Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 297 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.44. 42,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,410,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

