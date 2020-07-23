Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

