Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 864 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

