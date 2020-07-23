Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $714,712.81

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $714,712.81 and approximately $41,661.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00051215 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

