Benin Management CORP Buys 1,375 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 104,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

