Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The stock has a market cap of $313.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

