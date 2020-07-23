Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

