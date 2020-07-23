Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 378,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

