Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

