Bfsg LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.70. 78,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,705. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

