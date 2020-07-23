Bfsg LLC Invests $758,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

NYSE BA traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $180.10. 601,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

