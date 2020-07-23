Bfsg LLC Sells 144 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

