Bfsg LLC Sells 155 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. AXA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,821,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

