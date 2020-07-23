BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,620,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $9,780,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,121 shares of company stock worth $11,880,262. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

