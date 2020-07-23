Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 34.00-36.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $34.00-36.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,362. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

