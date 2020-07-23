BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $766,431.89 and approximately $48,137.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00665878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00099115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,443,147,696 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

