Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

BX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,035. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

